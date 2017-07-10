Women's World Cup: Ellyse Perry praises England

Media playback is not supported on this device

England women beat Australia by three runs in thrilling finale

England's women's team is "doing a great thing for cricket", says Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

Heather Knight's side beat defending champions Australia by three runs in a thrilling World Cup group-stage match at Bristol on Sunday.

Almost 5,000 fans were at The County Ground, and Perry said: "The support is incredible.

"They're doing a great thing for cricket and we love coming over here and playing."

England, who lost their opening match in the competition to India, inflicted a first defeat of the tournament on Australia.

It means the sides occupy first and second in the group table respectively, with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals.

Perry, who is the world's second highest-ranked ODI all-rounder behind England's Sarah Taylor, added: "The standard of skill between both teams was incredible with bat, ball and in the field.

"I think a lot of the time the crowd really is a part of that by lifting the players.

"Everyone wants to be involved in this type of game."

England's next match is against fourth-placed New Zealand in Derby on Wednesday, before they face struggling West Indies at Bristol in their final group game on Saturday.

Australia are still to face key rivals for a semi-final place in India - who also sit on eight points - and South Africa, who are a point behind.

Full tournament fixtures here. Standings here.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired