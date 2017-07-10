Women's World Cup: Ellyse Perry praises England

Media playback is not supported on this device England women beat Australia by three runs in thrilling finale

England's women's team is "doing a great thing for cricket", says Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

Heather Knight's side beat defending champions Australia by three runs in a thrilling World Cup group-stage match at Bristol on Sunday.

Almost 5,000 fans were at The County Ground, and Perry said: "The support is incredible.

"They're doing a great thing for cricket and we love coming over here and playing."

England, who lost their opening match in the competition to India, inflicted a first defeat of the tournament on Australia.

It means the sides occupy first and second in the group table respectively, with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals.

Perry, who is the world's second highest-ranked ODI all-rounder behind England's Sarah Taylor, added: "The standard of skill between both teams was incredible with bat, ball and in the field.

"I think a lot of the time the crowd really is a part of that by lifting the players.

"Everyone wants to be involved in this type of game."

England's next match is against fourth-placed New Zealand in Derby on Wednesday, before they face struggling West Indies at Bristol in their final group game on Saturday.

Australia are still to face key rivals for a semi-final place in India - who also sit on eight points - and South Africa, who are a point behind.

Full tournament fixtures here. Standings here.