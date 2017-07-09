BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Liam Dawson takes Morne Morke wicket to win first Test
Watch the moment England won first Test
Watch the moment Liam Dawson dismisses Morne Morkel to bowl South Africa out for 119 and give England a 211-run victory in the first Test at Lord's.
