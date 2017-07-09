BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Jonny Bairstow makes one-handed catch to dismiss Heino Kuhn
Bairstow makes 'terrific' one-handed catch
- From the section Cricket
England's wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow pulls off a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss South Africa opener Heino Kuhn on the fourth day of the first Test at Lord's.
Live text, audio and video clips: England v South Africa - day four
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired