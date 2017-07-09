BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Jonny Bairstow makes one-handed catch to dismiss Heino Kuhn

Bairstow makes 'terrific' one-handed catch

England's wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow pulls off a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss South Africa opener Heino Kuhn on the fourth day of the first Test at Lord's.

Live text, audio and video clips: England v South Africa - day four

Available to UK users only.

