BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Vernon Philander's drops easy catch from Jonny Bairstow
How on earth did Philander drop this catch?
- From the section Cricket
Watch as South Africa's Vernon Philander drops an easy catch from England's Jonny Bairstow and concedes a four on the fourth day of the first Test at Lord's.
Live text, audio and video clips: England v South Africa - day four
Available to UK users only.
