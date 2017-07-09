Gloucestershire v Worcestershire: Jack Taylor stars in solid start

From the section

Jack Taylor's unbeaten 118 included 16 fours and a six and was scored off 149 balls

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Cheltenham (day one): Gloucestershire: 343-8: Taylor 118*, Dent 65, Mustard 50; Barnard 4-67 Worcestershire: Yet to bat Gloucestershire 3 pts Worcestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Jack Taylor scored a buccaneering century as Gloucestershire reached 343-8 on the first day of their County Championship match with Worcestershire.

An inauspicious start saw Cameron Bancroft dismissed for a diamond duck.

But Chris Dent (65) led the recovery and Taylor changed the pace of the game with a stylish unbeaten 118 from 149 balls, sharing a 96-run stand with Phil Mustard (50).

Seamer Ed Barnard was the pick of the Worcestershire bowlers with 4-67.