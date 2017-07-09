T20 Blast: Colin Ingram century helps Glamorgan beat Sussex at Arundel

Glamorgan's Colin Ingram has played nine T20 internationals for South Africa

T20 Blast, Arundel Glamorgan 198-3 (20 overs): Ingram 101*, Rudolph 49, Cooke 37* Sussex 180-6 (20 overs): Wright 101; Hogan 2-22, Ingram 2-27 Glamorgan won by 18 runs Scorecard; Table

Colin Ingram struck Glamorgan's fastest T20 century to earn them an 18-run victory over Sussex despite Luke Wright's hundred in reply.

Ingram (101 not out) reached his century off 46 balls, smashing eight fours and seven sixes.

Jacques Rudolph (49) and Chris Cooke (37 not out off 17) lent valuable support in their 198-3.

But Wright (101) kept Sussex in the game until he fell in the 19th over, as they finished on 180-6.

His runs, off 53 balls, came almost as fast as Ingram's, but with Michael Hogan claiming two early wickets and Ingram taking two in mid-innings with his leg-spin, Sussex could not find enough support for Wright.

Ingram also thought he had bowled Ben Brown (14) before his dismissal to a boundary catch, but he was recalled by the umpires who were not sure how the bails were dislodged.

A packed crowd at Arundel saw Sussex get off to a fine start with Glamorgan 7-2 in the fourth over as Danny Briggs (1-28) bowled tightly, but the rest of the game proved to be a run-feast in the sunshine.

Glamorgan's Colin Ingram told BBC Wales Sport:

"After the last game when I missed out on a good wicket, it was great to get a bit of flow today, get in and enjoy the sunny conditions. I'm not too phased with records but it was great to get the win.

"We put together some nice partnerships after losing wickets early, myself and Jacques Rudolph rebuilt and got some momentum to the innings then Chris Cooke finished really well.

"I enjoy my bowling and it was nice to contribute there. The way I saw (the Ben Brown incident), it hit off-stump and then bobbled off Chris Cooke's gloves, but the umpire saw it another way and his word stands.

"Luke Wright batted nicely as well as I thought he was playing an innings that could take it away from us, but our death bowlers closed it out."

Sussex batsman Luke Wright told BBC Sussex:

"A hundred at any time is always nice personally, especially in T20 where they're pretty rare, so to add another one is nice. But it's bitter-sweet when you don't win the game, when you get a hundred and win it's a great feeling though hopefully this'll set me up for the rest of the tournament.

"We probably needed another cameo, they had Ingram who batted unbelievably well but Rudolph made the difference with his innings.

"We should have bowled better after a great start, Danny Briggs was outstanding but they probably just out-bowled us, though we fought well to get close."