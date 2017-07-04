Derbyshire v Durham: Imran Tahir takes five-wicket haul on debut

Imran Tahir took 25 wickets in seven Championship games for Nottinghamshire last season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Chesterfield (day two): Derbyshire 368: Critchley 102, Godleman 98; Potts 3-75, McCarthy 3-87 Durham: 274-8: Richardson 64, Coughlin 62*; Tahir 5-98 Durham trail Derbyshire by 94 runs Derbyshire 6 pts, Durham 5 pts Scorecard

Spinner Imran Tahir's 5-98 on his Derbyshire debut has put the hosts in a good position against Durham.

Derbyshire, resuming on 332-9, were bowled out for 368 as Billy Godleman (98) and Gurjit Sandhu (46 not out) took their 10th-wicket stand to 102.

Led by Michael Richardson's 121-ball 64, Durham eased to 119-1 in reply.

After slipping to 137-5, Paul Coughlin (62 not out) led the recovery, but Tahir took two wickets in two balls as Durham closed 94 behind on 274-8.

Barry McCarthy (32 not out) has so far put on 69 with Coughlin for the ninth wicket - a partnership which helped Durham avoid the follow-on.