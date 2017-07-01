BBC Sport - One-Day Cup final - Surrey v Nottinghamshire: Alex Hales reaches record score at Lord's

Hales breaks Lord's final record

Watch the moment Nottinghamshire's Alex Hales breaks the record for the highest-ever individual score in a county final at Lord's.

Follow text, radio and in-play clips here.

Available to UK users only.

