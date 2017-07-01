BBC Sport - One-Day Cup final: Surrey's Jason Roy dropped off first ball of match
Surrey's Roy dropped off first ball of match
- From the section Cricket
Surrey's Jason Roy is dropped by Riki Wessels off the first ball of the One-Day Cup final against Nottinghamshire at Lord's.
Follow live text, radio and in-play clips of the game here.
Available to UK users only.
