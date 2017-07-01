Gary Ballance: England recall batsman for first South Africa Test

Gary Ballance averages 39.25 in 21 Tests

Batsman Gary Ballance has been recalled to the England squad for the first Test against South Africa at Lord's starting on Thursday.

The left-hander, 27, who played the most recent of his 21 Tests against Bangladesh in October, averages 101 in the County Championship this season.

Hampshire spinner Liam Dawson and uncapped Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones are also in a squad of 12.

The opening match of the four-Test series is Joe Root's first as captain.

Ballance back as Hameed misses out

Opener Haseeb Hameed, who missed the final Test of last winter's series defeat in India with injury, is overlooked after failing to reach 50 in 12 championship innings for Lancashire this summer.

Keaton Jennings, promoted to open in Hameed's absence in India, retains his place and is set to open alongside former captain Alastair Cook.

South Africa-born Jennings, who made a century on his Test debut, averages 36 in Division Two for Durham this term.

Cook, 32, England's record Test run-scorer with 11,057, stood down as captain in February, He averages 66 in Division One for Essex this season.

Yorkshire skipper Ballance is captaining an England Lions side also featuring Jennings against South Africa in the three-day tour match at New Road which ends today.

Dropped after making four consecutive single-figure scores in October's drawn Test series in Bangladesh, he has scored 815 runs in 11 championship innings this summer.

"He has been in fantastic touch," said national selector James Whitaker.

"He deserves to be included and we feel that he will add maturity and experience to our middle order."

England squad: Joe Root (capt, Yorkshire), Alastair Cook (Essex), Keaton Jennings (Durham), Gary Ballance (Yorkshire), Jonny Bairstow (wkt) (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Mark Wood (Durham), James Anderson (Lancashire), Toby Roland-Jones (Middlesex).