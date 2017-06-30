BBC Sport - ECB chief Tom Harrison says new TV deal focuses on participation

England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison says increasing participation is one of the key focuses of the new broadcasting deal.

Read more: Live cricket returns to BBC TV

