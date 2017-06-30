BBC to broadcast live TV coverage of English international and domestic cricket

English international and domestic cricket will be shown live on BBC TV for the first time in 21 years from 2020.

In a five-year deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), more than 100 hours of cricket will be broadcast each summer.

The contract includes live TV coverage of England men and women's Twenty20 internationals and the ECB's new men's domestic T20 tournament.

TV highlights of England men's home internationals will also be shown.

The BBC, which this year celebrates Test Match Special's 60th birthday, also retained radio rights and digital clips for English cricket.

"It's long been our ambition to bring live cricket back to BBC television," said BBC director general Tony Hall. "I'm thrilled to see that ambition realised.

"Cricket is an integral part of the British summer and the BBC will be putting its full weight behind the nation's favourite summer sport.

"Our aim will be to make the new T20 competition a huge success."

From 2020 to 2024, the BBC will broadcast live TV coverage of:

Two England men's international T20 matches

One England women's T20 international

10 men's matches from the ECB's New T20 competition

Up to eight matches from the women's T20 tournament including both finals.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said: "This will lead to a step change in the BBC's coverage of cricket across TV, radio and digital platforms.

"We are extremely excited about what we have to offer by taking cricket to the widest possible audience and inspiring the next generation to pick up bat and ball.

"With 97% of the UK population using the BBC every week, the potential for growing the game further is huge."

