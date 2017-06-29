Women's World Cup 2017: Australia beat Sri Lanka despite Jayangani 178

Media playback is not supported on this device Record-breaking chase gives Australia win

Chamari Athapaththu Jayangani hit the third highest women's one-day score but Sri Lanka still lost to Australia by eight wickets at the World Cup.

Jayangani scored 178 not out to lead Sri Lanka to 257-9 at Bristol.

But Australia captain Meg Lanning, who is the top-ranked ODI batswoman, hit an unbeaten 152 as her side (262-2) chased down Sri Lanka's total inside 44 overs.

At Taunton, Smriti Mandhana made 106 not out as India beat West Indies by seven wickets.

Jayangani's knock included six sixes and 22 fours and gave her the highest proportion of runs (69.2%) scored by an individual in a women's ODI innings.

But she was one of only three Sri Lankan players to reach double figures as Australia pulled off a tournament-record chase

"This is the best performance in my life," Jayangani, 27, told BBC Sport.

"I played my normal game," she added. "The first 30 overs I tried to go for singles and not boundaries, then I tried to hit the ball after the power play, for sixes and fours over the rope."

Lanning, who hit her 11th international century, paid tribute to her opponent.

"The way she was hitting the ball was incredible and very hard as well," said the 25-year-old. "She was just swinging hard and connecting and it certainly was a very special innings."

Mandhana century sees India to victory

India beat West Indies

Mandhana followed her 90 in the shock win against England in the tournament opener by steadying the ship after India lost two early wickets, hitting 13 fours and two sixes.

She added 108 runs for the third wicket with captain Mithali Raj (46) as India chased a modest 184.

Mandhana told BBC Sport she is confident her team can win the competition.

"We are looking good, the batsmen are doing their job, the bowlers are doing their jobs and we are feeling well also," she said. "Hopefully we will continue the same form throughout the World Cup and on 23 July I will lift the World Cup."

Sri Lanka face England next at Taunton on Sunday, a day when all eight teams are in action.

Australia take on New Zealand at Bristol, India face Pakistan in Derby and South Africa play West Indies at Leicester.