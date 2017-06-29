England v South Africa 2017: Stuart Broad is expected to be fit for first Test

Stuart Broad is expected to be fit for the first Test at Lord's

England v South Africa, First Investec Test Venue: Lord's Dates: 6-10 July Start Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; in-play highlights and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

England coach Trevor Bayliss expects Stuart Broad to be fit for England's first Test against South Africa.

Broad has been struggling with a bruised heel but Bayliss is hopeful he will play for Nottinghamshire in Saturday's One Day Cup final at Lord's.

Bayliss admits he is facing a tough selection process ahead of the series opener at Lord's next Thursday.

And he has not ruled out Haseeb Hameed opening the batting alongside Alastair Cook.

"I think he's got the attitude that you put him up a level and give him the confidence that we are standing by him and I think he's got the type of game that can come good," Bayliss told BBC Sport when asked about Hameed's chances.

"I'm not going to say one way or the other at this time because my selection in my head might be completely different to what we end up with."

Ballance gamble?

Bayliss says there will be "heavy discussion" among the selectors, who meet on Friday, over whether to give Gary Ballance another chance at Test cricket on the strength of his form for Yorkshire this season.

But he does not see Ballance's inclusion as a risk. "It wouldn't be a gamble, he's played at this level before and done well at this level before and he's probably been the form player of the competition."

The England coach believes that decision will very much depend on where Joe Root ends up batting.

And Bayliss has his own views on where the captain should bat. "I'd like to see the best player in the team bat at number three. Three or four, there's not a huge difference in it, although if your best player bats at number three he can set the tone and set things right earlier if we lose an early one or two.

"That will be Joe's call, he's the captain, he'll set the batting order."

Notts pace bowler Jake Ball has already been ruled out of the Test with a knee injury.

Test Series

July

14-18 2nd Test, Trent Bridge (11:00 BST)

27-31 3rd Test, The Oval (11:00 BST)

August

4-8 4th Test, Old Trafford (11:00 BST)