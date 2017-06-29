BBC Sport - Women's World Cup 2017: Record-breaking chase gives Australia win

Record-breaking chase gives Australia win

Captain Meg Lanning makes an unbeaten 152 as Australia complete the highest chase in women's World Cup history scoring 262-2 to beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets with six overs to spare at The Brightside Ground, Bristol.

