BBC Sport - Women's World Cup 2017: Mandhana century sees India to victory
Mandhana century sees India to victory
- From the section Women's Cricket
Opener Smriti Mandhana scores 106 of India's 186 runs to guide her side to a seven-wicket win over West Indies in their World Cup group game at Taunton.
