Glamorgan v Derbyshire: Hamidullah Qadri stars as visitors end drought

Hamidullah Qadri took 5-60 on his debut to help Derbyshire beat Glamorgan

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, SSE Swalec (day four): Derbyshire 288 & 160: Reece 55; de Lange 3-53, Salter 3-60 Glamorgan 237 & 172: Selman 43; Qadri 5-60 Derbyshire (21 pts) beat Glamorgan (4 pts) by 39 runs Scorecard

Sixteen-year-old debutant Hamidullah Qadri spun Derbyshire to a first County Championship victory in 710 days, as Glamorgan were bowled out for 172.

Qadri (5-60), Sri Lankan Jeevan Mendis (2-80), and occasional bowler Wayne Madsen (2-12) did the damage as the pink ball turned sharply all day.

Only Nick Selman, with a slow 43, and Aneurin Donald (31) got going before Chris Cooke's late 39 not out.

Derbyshire's last four-day win was at Northants in July 2015.

Afghan-born Qadri, his county's youngest-ever Championship player, showed remarkable composure in bowling most of the day and consistently tying down all the batsmen.

Fittingly he claimed the final wicket of Glamorgan captain Michael Hogan, caught at mid-wicket, to spark mid-pitch celebrations among the delighted Derbyshire fielders.

Derbyshire bowler Hamidullah Qadri told BBC Radio Derby:

"It's amazing, a first win for Derby for two years, so all the boys are so happy and they were very supportive throughout my spell. It was really good to express my skills and take a first five-for of my career in a winning cause.

"As a youngster you want to take every opportunity, so it felt really good. I back my skills, I know I'm good enough to play on this stage and I reckon you should express your skills and play without fear.

"I'm really happy for Afghanistan and Ireland to get Test status, they deserve it and they've been playing good quality cricket so it's good for (Afghan) bowlers and batsmen to get good experience of different conditions around the world.

"I've been receiving messages from a few news anchors in my country with good wishes, it's been wonderful."

Glamorgan coach Robert Croft told BBC Wales Sport:

"Where we got in a difficult situation was the third session of day one, when the last three put on 131, and in our first innings batting when we gave up a couple of soft wickets.

"That was a very easy pitch to bowl spin on at the end, fair play, their spinners bowled nicely but I'd expect any spinner to bowl well on that towards the end.

"There are parts of (day-night cricket) that I've really enjoyed and parts it would take me a lot more convincing.

"The timings are one thing, there are certain periods when it's quite clear bat gets on top of ball or ball gets on top of bat when it starts swinging in the twilight zone. The ball goes very soft, there's a need to make sure it retains its hardness like the red Duke ball."