Hampshire v Somerset: Day-night match ends in a draw despite 15 wickets falling

Gareth Berg
Hampshire seamer Gareth Berg took match figures of 7-45, but couldn't force a win in the final session
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day four):
Hampshire 211-9d & 96-5d: Rossouw 22; Gregory 2-34
Somerset 147 & 88-8: Davies 47; Berg 3-17
Hampshire (9 pts) drew with Somerset (8 pts)
Scorecard

Hampshire and Somerset's day-night game ended in a draw, despite 15 wickets falling at the Ageas Bowl on day four.

Somerset began on 135-8, but were quickly out for 147 as Gareth Berg (4-28) dismissed last man Jack Leach.

With a lead of 64, the hosts tried to set up a run-chase, but they had fallen to 96-5 when rain arrived.

George Bailey declared leaving Somerset 161 to win from 31 overs, but once Steven Davies (47) fell they batted for the draw, narrowly escaping on 88-8.

There were points when both teams looked like they might win this low-scoring affair, but ultimately the overs lost to rain over the four days prevented a win for either side.

Liam Dawson (20), Rilee Rossouw (22) and James Vince (20) all made starts in Hampshire's second innings, but a second collapse of the match left it in the hands of captain Bailey to declare.

His declaration had Somerset hopeful of securing a first County Championship of the season, but batting against the pink ball was difficult under the floodlights and Berg had Marcus Trescothick and Adam Hose caught to leave the visitors 4-2.

Davies scored swiftly, but regular wickets from Kyle Abbott (2-33) and Ian Holland (2-23) undermined their chase, leaving Craig Overton and Josh Davey to survive the final over from Berg.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Yoga in Action

Yoga
Archery Targets

Archery

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired