Warwickshire v Lancashire: Edgbaston washout foils Bears & Red Rose

Edgbaston
Umpires Nick Cook and Jeremy Lloyds called play off at 16:30 BST on day four
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four):
Lancashire 273: Chanderpaul 117 & 178-4: Davies 79
Warwickshire 321: Umeed 113; Clark 4-81
Warwickshire (10 pts) drew with Lancashire (9 pts)
Scorecard

Persistent rain on the fourth day at Edgbaston meant Warwickshire's day-night County Championship game against Lancashire ended in a draw.

The umpires called play off at 16:30 BST without a ball being bowled.

The match had been well poised after day three, with Lancashire 178-4 in their second innings, leading by 130.

Earlier in the contest, Warwickshire's Andy Umeed (113) had struck the slowest century in County Championship history, reaching his ton in 429 minutes.

