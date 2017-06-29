BBC Sport - Lynne Thomas: 'At the time I didn't realise the significance'
'At the time I didn't realise the significance'
- From the section Cricket
BBC Wales Sport meets the first person to score a World Cup century for England, Llanelli's Lynne Thomas.
Thomas made 134 against an International XI at Hove back in June 1973, the first time a cricket World Cup had been held for men or women.
The 77-year-old only knew she held the record when her niece read about it 30 years later.
