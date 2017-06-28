Women's World Cup: Rain delays South Africa and New Zealand in Derby

Derby is one of four venues for the Women's World Cup group games

South Africa and New Zealand were left frustrated after persistent rain and a wet outfield at Derby threatened their Women's World Cup game on Wednesday.

The scheduled 10:30 BST start was delayed, with no teams announced.

Unless both sides can face a minimum of 20 overs, with 15:53 BST the latest possible start time, they will take one point apiece from the group game.

But with an estimated two hours needed to prepare the ground if the rain stops, time is running out.

Both sides won their opening games, although New Zealand - as one of the tournament favourites - will be the more frustrated if no play is possible, while captain Suzie Bates is waiting to play her 100th one-day international.