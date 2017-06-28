Yorkshire v Surrey: No play on third day at Headingley because of rain

Better weather is forecast for Leeds on Thursday

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Headingley (day three): Surrey 516-7 dec: Sangakkara 180*, Burns 90, Roy 87, T Curran 44 Yorkshire 27-1: Surrey 5 pts, Yorkshire 2 pts Yorkshire trail Surrey by 489 runs with nine wickets remaining Scorecard

The third day of the day-night County Championship match between Yorkshire and Surrey at Headingley was abandoned without a ball bowled because of rain.

Umpires Richard Kettleborough and Neil Mallender called the day off at 15:30 BST after persistent rain on Wednesday.

It means Surrey's hopes of forcing a victory are all but over, having taken control thanks to Kumar Sangakkara's brilliant unbeaten 180 on day two.

Yorkshire are 27-1 in reply to the visitors' 516-7, still 489 runs behind.