BBC Sport - Women's World Cup 2017: England's Natalie Sciver scores brilliant century

Sciver's brilliant century sets up England win

Natalie Sciver hits a brilliant 137 off 92 deliveries as England make their highest World Cup total of 377-7 to comfortably beat Pakistan in a rain-affected match at Grace Road, Leicester.

