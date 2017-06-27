BBC Sport - Women's World Cup 2017: England's Natalie Sciver scores brilliant century
Sciver's brilliant century sets up England win
- From the section Women's Cricket
Natalie Sciver hits a brilliant 137 off 92 deliveries as England make their highest World Cup total of 377-7 to comfortably beat Pakistan in a rain-affected match at Grace Road, Leicester.
