One-Day Cup final: Nottinghamshire & Surrey battle for silverware at Lord's

Surrey will hope for more high fives at Lord's on Saturday against Nottinghamshire

Royal London One-Day Cup final - Nottinghamshire v Surrey Venue: Lord's Date: Saturday, 1 July (play starts 11:00 BST) Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Nottingham and BBC Radio London; live text commentary and in-game video highlights on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Nottinghamshire and Surrey will meet at Lord's as they bid to win the first trophy of the domestic season in the One-Day Cup final.

Jake Ball misses out with a knee injury for Notts while fellow England seamer Stuart Broad (heel) hopes to be fit.

Surrey, who are in the 50-over final for the third successive year, will look to avenge Lord's defeats by Gloucestershire and Warwickshire.

Bowler Tom Curran will feature after making his T20 debut for England.

Finalists rack up runs to reach Lord's

Samit Patel and Chris Read got Nottinghamshire over the line in their semi-final against Essex

Both teams finished third in their respective North and South groups and, under the revised format for this year's competition, had to go into a play-off stage - effectively a quarter-final.

Finishing third also meant both sides had to win two games away from home to reach Lord's.

Nottinghamshire smashed more than 800 runs in their two innings against Somerset and Essex.

At Taunton, they edged a high-scoring thriller against Somerset by 24 runs after posting 429-9 and then set a new record for a successful run chase in English domestic 50-over cricket in the semi-final at Chelmsford.

Samit Patel's unbeaten 122 and Steven Mullaney's explosive 111 ensured they chased a target of 371 with three balls to spare.

Surrey beat Yorkshire at Headingley in their play-off, courtesy of Kumar Sangakkara's 100th career century and 86 from the prolific Ben Foakes, who averages 120.3 in his seven innings in the competition.

Three days later, they beat Worcestershire comprehensively at New Road in the semi-final after Jason Roy's 92 and captain Gareth Batty's 5-40 against his former county set up a 153-run victory.

Stars come out for showpiece final

Notts may be without England seamer Ball, but could still line up with an international-class bowling attack of Broad and Australia's James Pattinson, while Harry Gurney and Patel also add international experience.

Broad was put through rigorous assessments during Nottinghamshire's day/night County Championship match against Kent in his bid to shake off his heel problem.

Stuart Broad faces a late fitness test on his heel to play at Lord's for Nottinghamshire

Pattinson, a potential new-ball option for Australia in the winter's Ashes series, heads Notts' bowling averages in the competition with 12 wickets at an average of 35.58.

With the bat, Alex Hales will open after making a quick-fire 39 in the semi-final against Essex.

At the top of Surrey's batting order, Hales' one-day international opening partner Roy will look to continue his return to form after his Champions Trophy struggles with England.

The right-hander showed promise against the pink ball, hitting a first-innings 87 in the day/night County Championship match against Yorkshire at Headingley.

Brothers Tom and Sam Curran will hope to make an impression with the ball. Tom took five wickets in his first two T20 international appearances for England against South Africa, while Sam will play in his third Lord's final, a little under a month after turning 19.

Jason Roy's 92 off 81 balls helped set up Surrey's semi-final win against Worcestershire

Can Surrey make it third time lucky?

Lord's has not been a happy ground for the men south of the River Thames in the past two years.

Two 50-over final appearances have ended in two defeats. The first came by six runs against Gloucestershire in 2015, after Surrey had been in a strong position to win, while in 2016 they were easily beaten by eight wickets by Warwickshire.

Batty's men will hope their last one-day meeting against Nottinghamshire, a narrow four-run victory in the 2015 semi-final, will act as a good omen - a game in which Sangakkara weighed in with 166.

Sangakkara seeks one last honour at Lord's

Kumar Sangakkara struck his 100th career century in Surrey's play-off victory against Yorkshire

On the subject of Sangakkara, many a superlative has been attached to his career and that is just in the past few weeks of his valedictory tour of the county cricket circuit.

The Sri Lanka great will retire in September and, in his last season, the left-hander has hit more than 1,000 runs, including five successive first-class centuries, and made a number of significant scores in the One-Day Cup.

His 121 against Yorkshire preceded 73 in the semi-final against Worcestershire, while an unbeaten 124 against Hampshire ensured Surrey's qualification from the group stage.

Lord's has already brought the best out of Sangakkara this season after scores of 114 and 120 against Middlesex in the County Championship in May.

While Saturday may not be the 39-year-old's final appearance on the famous ground, it may be his last chance to add another trophy to his illustrious CV.

Who will win?

BBC Radio Nottingham's Dave Bracegirdle: "It's rarely dull watching Notts in white-ball action, but this season they've surpassed anything seen before with some incredible performances.

"After the disappointment of losing their first two matches in the group stage, they bounced back with a series of positive performances that enabled them to take the knockout phase by storm.

"More than 400 runs were scored when batting first against Somerset and there was then a domestic-record run chase in the semi-final win at Chelmsford. That confirms they are equally at home whether setting the pace or batting second.

"With both sides packed with star names, this has every right to be one of the great finals and I'd expect nothing less.

"Surrey squeaked home when they last met, in the semi-final two years ago, but this is a Notts side who continually find a way to get the job done and their current momentum should give them an outstanding chance of lifting the trophy."

Steven Mullaney has been in excellent form with the bat for Notts ahead of Saturday's Lord's final

BBC Radio London's Mark Church: "It's Surrey's third final in as many years and they head to Lord's having put it together at just the right time.

"They were good in patches during the group stage, but in the play-off and semi-final games, they played their best cricket.

"Every player knows their role in the side and confidence will be high after the way they performed, when it mattered, in the knockout games.

"But they know they are up against a terrific Notts side and it should be a fantastic final.

"Surrey have timed their run to Lord's perfectly this year and we will see their best cricket on Saturday. As long as they do themselves justice and play to their potential, the result should take care of itself."