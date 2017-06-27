BBC Sport - Women's World Cup: Natalie Sciver hits three successive sixes
England's Sciver hits three successive sixes
- From the section Women's Cricket
England batswoman Natalie Sciver smacks three successive sixes on her way to 137 and her maiden ODI ton during her side's World Cup match against Pakistan at Grace Road, Leicester.
Follow live clips, text and radio commentary
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired