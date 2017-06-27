BBC Sport - Women's World Cup: Natalie Sciver hits three successive sixes

England's Sciver hits three successive sixes

England batswoman Natalie Sciver smacks three successive sixes on her way to 137 and her maiden ODI ton during her side's World Cup match against Pakistan at Grace Road, Leicester.

Follow live clips, text and radio commentary

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

England's Sciver hits three successive sixes

Video

England opener Beaumont dropped off first ball

  • From the section Cricket
Video

O’Sullivan: I was in hospital after breakdown

  • From the section News
Video

Federer recalls when Wimbledon net seemed 'way too high'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Best five shots: Watson upsets Cibulkova

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Australia power to Windies victory

Video

Palace must be attractive - De Boer

Video

Malan shines on debut as England win T20 series

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Lopez overcomes Cilic for Queen's title

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Williams suffers World quarters heartbreak

  • From the section Wales
Audio

Azerbaijan GP: Lewis Hamilton's scathing post-race reaction

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Pickleball paddles

Medway Mini Youth Sports Camps
Buggycise in Action

Buggycise

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired