BBC Sport - Women's World Cup: England's Tammy Beaumont dropped on first ball
England opener Beaumont dropped off first ball
- From the section Cricket
England opener Tammy Beaumont escapes a diamond duck as Pakistan's Nain Abidi drops her off the first ball of the side's World Cup match at Grace Road, Leicester.
