BBC Sport - Women's World Cup: England's Tammy Beaumont dropped on first ball

  • From the section Cricket

England opener Tammy Beaumont escapes a diamond duck as Pakistan's Nain Abidi drops her off the first ball of the side's World Cup match at Grace Road, Leicester.

