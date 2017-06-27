Yorkshire v Surrey: Kumar Sangakkara reaches 1,000 first-class runs for season

Kumar Sangakkara has now hit six centuries in 11 Championship innings for Surrey this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Headingley (day two): Surrey 516-7 dec: Sangakkara 180*, Burns 90, Roy 87, T Curran 44 Yorkshire 27-1: Surrey 5 pts, Yorkshire 2 pts Yorkshire trail Surrey by 489 runs with nine wickets remaining Scorecard

Kumar Sangakkara passed 1,000 first-class runs for the season on the way to his sixth century of the summer, an unbeaten 180, as Surrey dominated Yorkshire.

Only 30 overs were bowled because of rain on day two at Headingley.

But Sangakkara scored 91 of the 122 runs scored in a delayed first hour of play as Surrey went raced from their overnight 374-6 to 516-7 declared.

Yorkshire reached 27-1 in 10.5 overs before the rain returned.

The hosts lost opener Adam Lyth, leg before to Sam Curran, in the eighth over of their reply, while England Test captain Joe Root ended the day unbeaten on 12.

The day-night match is one of nine being played to trial floodlit County Championship cricket featuring a pink ball.

Sri Lankan Sangakkara, 39, reached his century off 136 balls and his 150 off only another 28, hitting 21 fours and four sixes in total.

He shared a 158-run stand for the seventh wicket with new England T20 international Tom Curran (44) to ensure maximum batting bonus points.

His 1,000th championship run of 2017, making him the first to achieve that feat in English cricket this summer, came with a four off Tim Bresnan.

Yorkshire assistant coach Rich Pyrah told BBC Radio Leeds:

"Kumar obviously played really well, but I didn't think we hit our lengths as consistently as we can.

"It's a little bit frustrating. We know how important the new ball is with the pink one before it gets soft.

"I thought we were inconsistent and let him get away again.

"But he's a class player. When he's playing like that at the end, it's very difficult to stop him scoring."

Surrey's Tom Curran told BBC Radio London:

"It was another masterclass from the great man. He's been unbelievable. His record speaks for itself. There's not much more we can say about him - it's all been said.

"He's a great player and a great man, and I was honoured to be out there watching him do his thing. It was a great experience for me. He makes it look a lot easier than I do.

"I find the pink ball all right. Jason Roy said yesterday that it doesn't sound as nice off the bat, but it still seems to go.

"Sam bowled beautifully, and we could have had a few more wickets between us.

"It was a huge honour to represent England for the first time and it has been a special few days. I've loved every second of it. But it's nice to be back with the Surrey boys."