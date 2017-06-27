Warwickshire v Lancashire: Andy Umeed century offers Bears hope at Egbaston

Andy Umeed surpassed his maiden first-class century, 101 against Durham, also at Edgbaston, in 2016

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day two): Lancashire 273: Chanderpaul 117; Panayi 3-41, Barker 3-59 Warwickshire 259-7: Umeed 103*, Trott 56, Patel 36*; Clark 3-72 Warwickshire 5 pts, Lancashire 4 pts Warwickshire trail by 14 runs with three wickets remaining Scorecard

Andy Umeed's painstaking second first-class hundred kept Warwickshire afloat on day two of their day-night Championship match at Edgbaston.

Umeed batted all day, facing 339 deliveries, to deliver the Bears to 259-7, 14 behind Lancashire's 273.

The right-hander, dropped on 19 and 49 by wicketkeeper Alex Davies, was helped by Jonathan Trott (56), Rikki Clarke (26) and Jeetan Patel (36 not out).

Jordan Clark took three wickets for Lancashire and James Anderson one.

Added to his first-day strike, he got through 27 overs to turn in figures of 2-55 as he looks to prove his fitness for England's first Test against South Africa next week. But he was seen having to stretch his groin in the final session.

The day belonged to Umeed, who has so far spent more than seven hours at the crease to end unbeaten on a career-best 103. But he was twice reprieved by a diving Davies, who was unable to hang on to edges from Clark and Anderson respectively.

Umeed first played second fiddle to Trott, who compiled a much more fluent half-century in the first session, before he and home skipper Ian Bell fell in consecutive Clark overs.

When Sam Hain was brilliantly caught and bowled by Anderson, Warwickshire were 103-4 and in danger of subsiding. But Umeed steadied in the company of Tim Ambrose, then Clarke, who was similarly obdurate.

When Lancashire took the second new ball, in successive deliveries, Tom Bailey removed Clarke and Keith Barker (a second golden duck in as many innings), but Patel arrived to add late impetus.

Patel was also dropped twice, on nine by Steven Croft and 29 by Shivnarine Chanderpaul, and his intent seemed to embolden Umeed. That they remain overnight leaves the game delicately poised and Warwickshire, the top flight's bottom club, in the hunt to earn a first win of the season.

Warwickshire batsman Andy Umeed told BBC WM:

"I'm very pleased. They were tricky conditions with the lights coming on early and the pink ball and up against Jimmy Anderson who is probably the best bowler of all time.

"It was surreal playing against him in the middle really after I have grown up watching him play for England. It was a good battle - even though he was giving me a few words of "encouragement" now and then!

"The way we have played recently we have been in tricky situations. We have talked about the need to front up and show that fight out there so I really wanted to lead from the front. Thankfully I did that for the boys.

"I'm just happy to make a contribution to the team. The runs were hard-earned but sometimes you have to do that. I faced a lot of balls and felt like I was going nowhere for a period of time but the team gave me encouragement all the time, the people out there batting with me and then at lunch and team telling me to keep going."

Lancashire fast bowler Tom Bailey told BBC Radio Manchester:

"It's honours even at the moment. We dropped two catches near the end which would have put us on top.

"But, if we can come back tomorrow afternoon and take a few quick wickets, then overall we will be happy.

"The pink ball gets quite soft after 20 overs so it was harder to pierce the infield but Jimmy Anderson bowled really well.

"When than happens, you just want to compete with him, so it makes me up my game, knowing that everyone is going to be watching him and, if I manage to up my game, it will be the same for me."