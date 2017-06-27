Essex v Middlesex: Rain prevents any play at Chelmsford

The forecast for Chelmsford on Wednesday is for dry weather

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cloudfm County Ground (day two): Middlesex 246: Stirling 77, Eskinazi 66; Harmer 5-77 Essex 106-0: Cook 64*, Browne 40* Essex 3 pts, Middlesex 1 pt Essex trail Middlesex by 140 runs Scorecard

There was frustration for Essex and Middlesex as rain prevented any action on day two, with play at Chelmsford abandoned at 18:55 BST.

Players came out onto the pitch ahead of a proposed 16:25 BST start time, but further rain forced them straight off.

Division One leaders Essex are on top on 106-0, with Alastair Cook unbeaten on 64 as they look like surpassing Middlesex's first-innings total of 246.

Wednesday will see 104 overs bowled to make up for time lost in the match.