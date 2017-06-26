Women's World Cup 2017: Australia power to victory over West Indies

Nicole Bolton has scored three centuries in 31 one-day appearances for Australia

ICC Women's World Cup, Taunton West Indies 204 (47.5 overs): Matthews 46, Perry 3-47 Australia 205-2 (38.1 overs): Bolton 107 not out, Mooney 70, Taylor 2-33 Australia won by eight wickets Scorecard; Group table

Nicole Bolton scored an unbeaten century as Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets in their Women's World Cup opener at Taunton.

The match began in confusion, with West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor winning the toss and electing to bat, then changing her mind before being told her first choice must stand.

Australia took control as the West Indies collapsed to 204 all out.

Bolton's 107 not out helped them canter home with 11.5 overs remaining.

Bolton struck 14 boundaries and shared in an opening stand of 171 with Beth Mooney (70) as the defending champions powered to victory.

Having initially chosen to bat first, Taylor changed her mind during her pre-match interview with broadcasters.

But Australia skipper Meg Lanning objected, and match referee David Dukes ruled that, under ICC regulations, Taylor's initial decision must be enforced.

Taylor hit 45 - a score only bettered by opener Hayley Matthews (46) - but none of the West Indies' last six batters reached double figures.