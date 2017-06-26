Jimmy Neesham: New Zealand all-rounder joins Kent for T20 Blast

Jimmy Neesham has won 68 caps for New Zealand across all three formats of the game

Kent have signed New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham for the upcoming T20 Blast competition.

Neesham has won 15 caps in Twenty20 international cricket, scoring 122 runs at an average of 13.55.

The 26-year-old has also taken 11 wickets with his medium-pace bowling at an average of 23.54.

Neesham played for Derbyshire in last season's T20 Blast and was the county's leading wicket-taker with 15, while also scoring 199 runs in 10 innings.

"Jimmy is an exciting cricketer: an explosive batter and a left-hander which will add some balance to our line-up," head coach Matt Walker said.

"He's an agile fielder and is a very useful bowler in the middle overs who we hope will contribute in all three disciplines."