Ian Westwood: Warwickshire batsman and former captain retires

Ian Westwood hit a century earlier this season against Surrey

Warwickshire batsman Ian Westwood has announced his retirement from cricket after a 15-year playing career.

The 34-year-old has spent his entire career at Warwickshire, making 159 first-class appearances and scoring more than 8,000 runs.

He won the County Championship with them twice, in 2004 and 2012, and also captained them between 2009 and 2010.

However, he has only played in four Championship matches this season and now has retired with immediate effect.

He said: "Playing for my home county was all that I ever wanted to do as a junior and I am very proud to have enjoyed a 15-year career where I have been part of teams that have won the County Championship, and also captained the club.

"It has been a very difficult decision to retire, but this is the right time and I would like to thank the many people that have supported me throughout, particularly the players and coaches who I have worked with, club members and of course my family.

"I'm now going to enjoy a period with my family, but certainly intend to remain in cricket and will be a regular visitor to Edgbaston to catch up with the lads and support the Bears."