Glamorgan v Derbyshire: Derby fight back after seamers strike

Timm van der Gugten opened the Glamorgan batting as night-watchman after taking three wickets

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, SSE Swalec (day one): Derbyshire 288: Madsen 70, Milnes 53: de Lange 3-82, van der Gugten 3-88 Glamorgan 5-0: Van der Gugten 5* Glamorgan 3 pts, Derbyshire 2 pts Scorecard

Derbyshire recovered well to 288 all out against Glamorgan, who reached 5-0 at the close in the day-night game.

Wayne Madsen (70) batted well before the innings stalled in the twilight, as the pink ball swung more.

Marchant de Lange (3-82) and Timm van der Gugten (3-88) were particularly dangerous while Graham Wagg weighed in with two wickets.

But Derbyshire flourished in the last session through Daryn Smit (41) and Tom Milnes (53).

Much of the day's action was played under thick cloud cover and wicket-keeper Chris Cooke snaffled five catches as the seamers found plenty of movement.

Meanwhile Derbyshire's 16 year-old Afghan-born spinner Hamidullah Qadri, who made 11 not out, is the first Championship player to have been born in the new Millennium.

Glamorgan coach Robert Croft told BBC Wales Sport: "It's different, certainly I've very open-minded to see how it pans out. After 40 overs, it seemed to get some swing, but I put it down to good bowling rather than conditions.

"If the ECB and world cricket are serious about making pink-ball, day-night four-day and Test match cricket a thing of the future, we have to play more of it to get people used to it,"

Wicket-keeper Chris Cooke added: "The pink ball played pretty well and we'll see how good that score is, but it showed there was a bit in it for both bat and ball under lights.

"Marchant bowled excellently in that (second session) spell and Waggy with him when the lights came on, but Tom Milnes showed you could definitely bat under lights. It's new for everyone so it's whoever adapts quickest might have the edge."

Derbyshire batsman Wayne Madsen told BBC Radio Derby: "It's different having to change routines but we adapted to it quite well, it's a pretty good score we've put on the board considering the conditions, particularly in that middle session where we lost a few wickets and they bowled really well.

"I felt really good at the crease, they've got a decent four-pronged attack and it was a good challenge but conditions when it got overcast made it a lot harder to bat and our guys who came in (later) did a fantastic job."