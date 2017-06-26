Warwickshire v Lancashire: Shivnarine Chanderpaul scores century at Edgbaston

Shivnarine Chanderpaul completed his 76th first-class century

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day one): Lancashire 273: Chanderpaul 117; Panayi 3-41, Barker 3-59 Warwickshire 23-1: Trott 14* Warwickshire 3 pts, Lancashire 2 pts Warwickshire trail by 250 runs Scorecard

Shivnarine Chanderpaul made a century to help Lancashire defy Warwickshire on day one of the day-night match.

Chanderpaul's unbeaten 117 rescued Lancashire from 55-4, Haseeb Hameed making only 17 in his final chance to impress the England selectors.

The visitors were all out for 273, with Keith Barker and debutant George Panayi each taking three wickets.

Warwickshire then lost opener William Porterfield to James Anderson as they closed 250 runs behind on 23-1.

Porterfield's return for only his fourth Championship appearance of the season came following Ian Westwood's retirement from cricket on the morning of the match.

The Ireland international was lbw as Anderson swung the ball under the lights, but that was down to the skill of the England man, rather than the pink ball moving any more than a red one.

Anderson is looking to prove his fitness to England after a groin injury, while Hameed is searching for form before the first Test against South Africa at Lord's next week.

The opener, who has not passed 50 in first-class cricket this season, batted for more than an hour before softly driving to silly mid-off to give pace bowler Panayi (3-41) his maiden first-class wicket.

That began a Lancashire slump as Alex Davies was run out attempting a non-existent single, Jos Buttler was lbw trying to pull the off-spin of Jeetan Patel and Steven Croft was brilliantly caught at second slip by Rikki Clarke off Boyd Rankin.

Chanderpaul, dropped on 49 against one of his former clubs by wicketkeeper Tim Ambrose off Patel, rebuilt with Dane Vilas (44) and Ryan McLaren (24) in stands of 96 and 68 respectively.

Although left-armer Barker (3-59) got to work at the beginning of the final session, Chanderpaul completed his 76th first-class century, as he approaches his 43rd birthday.

The former West Indies international looked set to take Lancashire to 300, but pace bowler Panayi mopped up the tail with the second new ball, removing Tom Bailey and Anderson with successive deliveries.

Warwickshire chief executive Neil Snowball:

"It was a good day's cricket, which was not unduly influenced one way or another by the pink ball. It just behaved like a normal ball, which is exactly what we want.

"The feedback I had from members was positive. The general view was that the pink ball was easier to see between bowler's hand and bat than the white ball but not so easy to follow along the grass.

"We had a decent crowd, as you would expect for a game against a fellow big club like Lancashire, including some who came in in the evening for the final session. All in all, the innovation seems to have worked very well."

Lancashire assistant head coach Mark Chilton told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"We were all a little bit uncertain of how things would pan out. We knew the ball would swing early, then stop swinging and in our innings there was a bit of reverse swing but not too much.

"It seems to be a fairly slow pitch. We identified in our practice games that it can be a little bit slower than normal but whether that's just the pitch or the ball at this stage it's difficult to tell.

"Shiv Chanderpaul never fails does he? He has played against the pink ball back home and was telling us how we should play - and he has backed that up."