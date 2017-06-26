England v South Africa 2017: AB de Villiers & Dale Steyn absent for Test series

De Villiers is taking a break from test cricket

South Africa have named three uncapped players in the squad for the four-match Test series in England, with Dale Steyn and AB De Villiers absent.

Steyn has not recovered from a shoulder injury, while De Villiers is continuing to take a break from Test cricket.

Heino Kuhn, Aiden Markram and Andile Phehlukwayo are the uncapped Test players named in the squad.

All-rounder Wayne Parnell, spinner Dane Piedt and Durham opener Stephen Cook have not been picked.

Kuhn has played seven Twenty20 internationals and replaces Cook after making centuries for South Africa A against Hampshire and England Lions recently.

Seamer Phehlukwayo, 21, was part of South Africa's squad for the recent Champions Trophy and the T20 series defeat by England.

Linda Zondi, Cricket South Africa's selection convener. said Kuhn was in "outstanding form" while "Andile's selection is a continuation of our drive to develop bowling all-rounders for the Test team".

He added: "He [Phehlukwayo] and Chris Morris will fill this role in support of Vernon Philander. At the age of 21, he is certainly one for the future."

Markram will provide batting cover for captain Faf du Plessis, who could miss the first Test at Lord's because his wife is set to give birth in early July.

Dean Elgar will captain the side in a warm-up match against England Lions and, if required, will stand in for Du Plessis in the first Test.

South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Dean Elgar, Heino Kuhn, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Duanne Olivier, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada.