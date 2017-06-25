Women's World Cup 2017: South Africa secure tense win over Pakistan

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: South Africa beat Pakistan by three wickets

ICC Women's World Cup, Leicester Pakistan 206-8 (50 overs): Nahida 79, Daniels 2-21 South Africa 207-7 (49 overs): Lee 60, Wolvaardt 51, Yousuf 2-30 South Africa won by three wickets Scorecard; Group table

South Africa pulled off a dramatic three wicket victory in their opening Women's World Cup match against Pakistan at Leicester.

Pakistan posted their highest World Cup score with opener Nahida Khan (79) helping them to 206-8.

The Proteas reached 113-0 before losing five wickets for 34 runs in a frenzied spell which included three run-outs.

It was left to number nine Shabnim Ismail to strike consecutive boundaries in the 49th over to secure a win.

Pakistan, who have not won a World Cup match since 2009, face England on Tuesday, again at Leicester, while South Africa play New Zealand at Derby on Wednesday.