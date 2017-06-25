BBC Sport - England v South Africa: South Africa strike early to dismiss Jason Roy
South Africa strike early to dismiss Roy
- From the section Cricket
England's Jason Roy is caught behind off the bowling of Morne Morkel as South Africa strike early in the deciding T20 international of the three-match series in Cardiff.
Follow in-play highlights, radio commentary and live text coverage here.
Available to UK users only.
