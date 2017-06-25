BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Malan shines on winning England debut
Malan shines on debut as England win T20 series
- From the section Cricket
Dawid Malan shines as he hits an impressive 78 runs on debut to help England beat South Africa by 19 runs and win the Twenty20 series 2-1.
MATCH REPORT: Dawid Malan hits 78 as hosts win Twenty20 series
