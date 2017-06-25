BBC Sport - Women's World Cup 2017: South Africa beat Pakistan by three wickets

Highlights: South Africa beat Pakistan by three wickets

Watch highlights from the 2017 Women's World Cup as South Africa defeat Pakistan by three wickets in the third match of the tournament at Grace Road.

MATCH REPORT:SA secure tense win over Pakistan

WATCH MORE: Highlights as New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka in Bristol

Available to UK users only.

