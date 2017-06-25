BBC Sport - Women's World Cup 2017: South Africa beat Pakistan by three wickets
Highlights: South Africa beat Pakistan by three wickets
- From the section Women's Cricket
Watch highlights from the 2017 Women's World Cup as South Africa defeat Pakistan by three wickets in the third match of the tournament at Grace Road.
