Glamorgan v Derbyshire: Wagg hopes pink ball has improved since trial

Kent Captain Geraint Jones examines the new pink ball prior to the County Championship match between Kent and Glamorgan on September 12, 2011 - the last time pink ball cricket was played in Britain

Glamorgan's Graham Wagg hopes the pink ball being used in a day-night Championship match against Derbyshire is better than for a pioneering game in 2011.

Wagg is the only survivor from Glamorgan's eight-wicket victory over Kent at Canterbury.

"It'll be interesting to see whether they've improved the quality of the ball since then" said Wagg.

The trial is designed to give England players practice for a Test match.

The game against the West Indies at Edgbaston in August is a first for the UK, with the pink ball intended to be more visible than a red one during the evening session under flood-lights.

Cardiff's SSE Swalec Stadium will be one of nine venues hosting a first-ever full round of Championship games starting at 14:00 BST.

The one-off match against Kent in September 2011 is the only previous Championship game to have been staged as a day-night affair, with the time of year making conditions unpleasant for a very sparse crowd.

"The balls are different, it's going to be different and I can see the reasons why the ECB is trying it out," Wagg told BBC Wales Sport.

The 34 year-old all-rounder, who joined Glamorgan from Derbyshire, claimed five wickets in the previous four-day match under lights.

"The ball itself wasn't great, they do swing to start with but it's almost a sort of paint on the ball rather than leather, whether that's improved since 2011 I don't know," he said.

"It was horrible and cold at that time of year, and there was no atmosphere, but hopefully people will come along and support us."

Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris believes the novelty will boost the profile of the Championship.

"It makes the game more accessible to the public by allowing supporters to watch their team after work or school, and experience something new and exciting" he said.