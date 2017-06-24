BBC Sport - Women's World Cup 2017: England fall short in valiant run chase against India
Highlights: England fall short in valiant run chase
Watch highlights as England fall short of their highest ODI chase, losing by 35 runs to India in their opening Women's World Cup match in Derby.
READ MORE: India shock England in World Cup opener
