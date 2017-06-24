BBC Sport - Women's World Cup: Nat Sciver out after landmark DRS review
Sciver out after landmark DRS review
- From the section Women's Cricket
England's Nat Sciver is given out against India after the first DRS review in women's international cricket during the opening match of the 2017 Women's World Cup.
Follow in-play clips and live text commentary here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired