Women's World Cup 2017: India shock England in opener after four run-outs

India's Mandhana falls for 90
ICC Women's World Cup, The 3aaa County Ground, Derby
India 281-3 (50 overs): Mandhana 90, Raut 86, Raj 71, Knight 2-41
England 246 (47.2 overs): Wilson 81, Knight 46
India won by 35 runs
India shocked England with a 35-run win in their Women's World Cup opener.

The hosts faced their highest one-day run chase after openers Smriti Mandhana (90) and Punam Raut (86) added 144, before captain Mithali Raj's 71 helped India post 281-3 from their 50 overs.

England then struggled early on against India's four-pronged spin attack.

Fran Wilson (81) gave them hope with a maiden ODI fifty but became one of four players run out as they were bowled out for 246 with 16 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, New Zealand thrashed Sri Lanka by nine wickets in Bristol in the other opening game.

Sri Lanka collapsed from 141-1 to 188-9 after seamer Holly Huddleston took 5-35, and the White Ferns then took charge as captain Suzie Bates (106 not out) and Amy Satterthwaite (78 not out) shared an unbroken second-wicket stand of 170.

More to follow.

Three dropped catches but England finally catch Raut

