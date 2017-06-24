BBC Sport - Women's World Cup: Three dropped catches but England finally catch Punam Raut
Three dropped catches but England finally catch Raut
- From the section Women's Cricket
England's fielders drop India's Punam Raut three times before she is finally caught by Danni Wyatt for 86 during the opening match of the 2017 Women's World Cup.
