BBC Sport - Women's World Cup: England claim Smriti Mandhana wicket
Watch: India's Mandhana falls for 90
- From the section Women's Cricket
England claim their first wicket as India's Smriti Mandhana is caught by Danielle Hazell during the opening match of the 2017 Women's World Cup.
Follow in-play clips and live text commentary here.
Available to UK users only.
