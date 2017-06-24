BBC Sport - Women's World Cup: England claim Smriti Mandhana wicket

Watch: India's Mandhana falls for 90

England claim their first wicket as India's Smriti Mandhana is caught by Danielle Hazell during the opening match of the 2017 Women's World Cup.

