BBC Sport - Women's World Cup: India's Smriti Mandhana brings up her 50 against England
- From the section Women's Cricket
India's Smriti Mandhana reaches her 50 after 45 deliveries against England during the opening match of the 2017 Women's World Cup.
Follow in-play clips and live text commentary here.
Available to UK users only.
