BBC Sport - Women's World Cup: India's Smriti Mandhana brings up her 50 against England

India's Smriti Mandhana reaches her 50 after 45 deliveries against England during the opening match of the 2017 Women's World Cup.

Follow in-play clips and live text commentary here.

Available to UK users only.

