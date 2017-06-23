BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Hosts collapse from 125-1 to 171-6
England's collapse against South Africa
- From the section Cricket
Watch England's batting collapse against South Africa as they go from 125-1 to 171-6 and lose by three runs in the second Twenty20 at Taunton.
MATCH REPORT: South Africa level series with dramatic victory
WATCH MORE: Roy given out obstructing the field
Available to UK users only.
