BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Hosts collapse from 125-1 to 171-6

England's collapse against South Africa

  • From the section Cricket

Watch England's batting collapse against South Africa as they go from 125-1 to 171-6 and lose by three runs in the second Twenty20 at Taunton.

MATCH REPORT: South Africa level series with dramatic victory

WATCH MORE: Roy given out obstructing the field

Available to UK users only.

Video

