Stuart Broad: England paceman to miss Nottinghamshire's day-night game

Stuart Broad hopes to be fit for England's Test series against South Africa

England fast bowler Stuart Broad will miss Nottinghamshire's day-night Championship match against Kent next week because of a heel injury.

But he is hopeful of being fit for the One-Day Cup final against Surrey on 1 July and the start of the Test series against South Africa five days later.

Broad, 30, left the field on day three of Notts' win over Leicestershire.

"He's got some pain and he's got a lot of cricket coming up so it needs sorting out," said coach Peter Moores.

"Stuart has been assessed by the medics over the last 24 hours. They have ruled him out of the Kent game for him to keep getting treatment, and then we'll wait to see how he responds to that treatment."

England are watching Broad's fitness closely as fellow paceman Chris Woakes and all-rounder Ben Stokes are both carrying injuries before the first Test at Lord's on 6 July.

Woakes is highly unlikely to be ready after pulling out of the Champions Trophy with a side problem, while all-rounder Stokes has been managing a knee injury.

Broad has taken 16 wickets in five Championship matches and also played 10 One-Day Cup games for the county.

"I think he was really looking forward to playing in the Kent game. He knows it's a big game for us in the season and he's been very much a part of the team for much of the last three months," Moores told the club website.

"Stuart has been around the block enough to know that's the way it is. It's already started to settle and we'll have to see how it goes over the next four or five days."