BBC Sport - England v South Africa: The moment tourists won thrilling Twenty20
The moment South Africa won thriller
- From the section Cricket
Andile Phehlukwayo bowls a yorker with the final ball of the innings as South Africa clinch a thrilling three-run win over England in the second Twenty20 at Taunton.
MATCH REPORT: South Africa level series with dramatic victory
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired