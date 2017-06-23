BBC Sport - England v South Africa: The moment tourists won thrilling Twenty20

The moment South Africa won thriller

  • From the section Cricket

Andile Phehlukwayo bowls a yorker with the final ball of the innings as South Africa clinch a thrilling three-run win over England in the second Twenty20 at Taunton.

MATCH REPORT: South Africa level series with dramatic victory

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

The moment South Africa won thriller

  • From the section Cricket
Video

England's batting collapse against South Africa

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Roy given out obstructing the field

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Pundits react to Evans' failed drugs test

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Five best shots as Cilic reaches Queen's semis

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Seagulls, trousers & porpoises - Blofeld's best pint-sized moments

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Blofeld's iconic 1981 Ashes commentary

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Curran strikes with second delivery on debut

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Queen's ball girl returns 20 years on

  • From the section News
Video

Highlights: Samoa 17-19 Wales

  • From the section Wales
Video

Women's World Cup explained

Video

Great Thompson try sends Leigh bottom

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Girs playing football

Girls Football Festival
Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired