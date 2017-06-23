BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Jason Roy given out obstructing the field
Roy given out obstructing the field
- From the section Cricket
England batsman Jason Roy is controversially given out for obstructing the field against South Africa during the second Twenty20 at Taunton.
MATCH REPORT: South Africa level series with dramatic victory
MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: England's batting collapse against South Africa
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired